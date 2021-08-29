UFC Vegas 35 Bonuses: Giga Chikadze Among Fighters To Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 35 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. This fight saw a slow start although Giga landed a spinning back kick to the body then clipped him. Later in the round, Giga rocked Barboza. In the second round, Barboza started to let his hands go and was targeting the body with shots. Giga also started to slow down. The fight came to an end in the third round when Giga rocked him. Once on the ground, Giga went for a choke, but decided against it and let him up only to knock him right back down with strikes for the TKO win.

Another top fight on the card saw more action between amd Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez. The first round saw Lee score a head kick that led to him getting the clinch and a takedown where he finished it strong. However, things turned around in the second round for Daniel as he did get taken down, but managed to get top position and Lee got back to his feet. Lee was rocked in the third round after being stuffed on a takedown. Lee continued to pursue the takedown. Rodriguez got the decision win.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Abdul Razak Alhassan

Pat Sabatini

Gerald Meerschaert

Giga Chikadze

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 35 bonuses?

UFC Vegas 35 Results: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

