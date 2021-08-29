UFC Vegas 35 Highlights: Daniel Rodriguez Outpoints Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez lived up to expectations.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (August 28, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 35 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

In the first round, Rodriguez came out aggressive and was using a lot of leg kicks. That all changed when Lee scored a headkick that set up the clinch and ultimately the takedown. In the second round, Lee waited until two minutes in and got a takedown. Lee got his back, but Rodriguez turned and got on top. Lee pushed him off. In the third round, Lee got rocked after being stuffed on a takedown. Lee continued to pursue the takedown. Rodriguez got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Lee had gone 2-4 in his previous six fights heading into this fight and was coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in March 2020. He snapped a two-fight losing streak by KO’ing Gregor Gillespie at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Lee made his return to lightweight in this fight after moving to welterweight following his loss to Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC on Fox 31. He would lose to Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight bout at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. He announced his comeback to lightweight after this setback.

Rodriguez won six straight fights to make it to the UFC. Once he got to the UFC, he ripped off three straight wins until he lost to Nicolas Dalby by decision at UFC 255. He rebounded with wins over Mike Perry in April 2021and Preston Parsons in July.

UFC Vegas 35 Results: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 35. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.