UFC Vegas 35 Highlights: Giga Chikadze Finishes Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze was a memorable main event.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (August 28, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 35 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round was slow with some moments as Giga managed to rock him once and swarmed him with strikes. Barboza came out aggressive in the second round and started to let his hands go. Barboza was working the body with strikes and kicks. In the third round, Giga stunned him and went after him with strikes. Giga went for a choke, but Barboza got out of it. Barboza stood up and was dropped. The referee called it off.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Barboza entered this fight after snapping a three-fight losing streak to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, and Dan Ige. Barboza rebounded with a win over Makwan Amirkhani in October 2020 by decision. He had gone 2-5 in his last seven fights.

Chikadze was on a eight-fight winning streak heading into this bout including decision wins over Irwin Rivera and Omar Morales. His previous fights saw him beat Jamey Simmons by TKO in November 2020 and Cub Swanson in May 2021 by TKO.

UFC Vegas 35 Results: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 35. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.