UFC Vegas 35 Results: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

UFC Vegas 35 goes down tonight (Sat. August 28, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

Barboza entered this fight after snapping a three-fight losing streak to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, and Dan Ige. Barboza rebounded with a win over Makwan Amirkhani in October 2020 by decision. He had gone 2-5 in his last seven fights.

Chikadze was on a eight-fight winning streak heading into this bout including decision wins over Irwin Rivera and Omar Morales. His previous fights saw him beat Jamey Simmons by TKO in November 2020 and Cub Swanson in May 2021 by TKO.

There will be two Ultimate Fighter finale fights with Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina and Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand.

Rounding out the main card is Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore, and Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 35 results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 35 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

TUF 29 middleweight final: Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina

TUF 29 bantamweight final: Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand

Welterweight bout: Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Middleweight bout: Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore

Middleweight bout: Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)