UFC Welterweight Nate Diaz Hints At Return Date

Nate Diaz appears to be prepping for a return to the Octagon.

Diaz was last seen in action back in June. He went one-on-one with Leon Edwards. For the most part, Edwards turned in a one-sided performance. Diaz had Edwards looking “Rocky” with a one-two combination. The Stockton native couldn’t seal the deal and Edwards ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Since that fight, Diaz has been trading barbs with the likes of Dustin Poirier and his old rival, Conor McGregor. Now, he’s taking to Instagram to drop a return hint.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSt6x_Zl30p/

Diaz believes that he had Edwards dead in the water in his last fight. He told the media that had he been trading blows with Edwards on the streets, “Rocky” would’ve been toast.

“At the end of the day, I felt like he won or whatever, but I feel like I’m the better fighter still regardless. And I feel like the peak of the fight is what matters in a fight anyway, what happened in the end. And no hate on Leon. Congratulations to him. And why would you fight anybody but the top guy if you’re gonna fight at all?

“In a real fight, in a real war, that fight’s a wrap. So yeah, he was sleepwalking.”

Diaz has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. It’s safe to say, however, that those losses haven’t had a negative impact on his popularity. Diaz also pocketed $250,000 for his bout with Edwards and that doesn’t include other bonuses that aren’t known to the public.

If Nate Diaz fights one more time before 2021 ends, who do you want to see him do battle with?