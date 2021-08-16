Usman Delivers Feisty Response To McGregor’s Welterweight Prediction

Kamaru Usman decided to weigh in on Conor McGregor‘s future plans as it pertains to the UFC’s welterweight division.

Conor McGregor took part in an impromptu Q&A session with fans and Twitter followers overnight Monday, which included The Notorious One sharing some of his future plans at welterweight.

First, McGregor shared the possibility that his return fight could be at 170 lbs.

McGregor’s return is not expected until some time in 2022, with the former champ-champ recovering from leg surgery in the meantime. McGregor has competed at welterweight before, with a divisional record of 2-1.

Winning fights in three different divisions is among McGregor’s proudest feats, but nothing would compare to being the first man in UFC history to win a world title in a third weight class, which is an achievement that the active eye of McGregor has zeroed in on.

“Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds) Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5) And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!” McGregor responded when asked how it feels to have “sparked people unconscious” in three weight classes.

Though he was not tagged, the post drew the attention of UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, who was swift to weigh in after the fact.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021

“Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again.”

This isn’t the first time McGregor and Usman have exchanged words on social media, as McGregor has teased a move up to welterweight in the past, only for Usman to interject with harsh predictions in the event McGregor followed through on the idea.

We may or may not ever see a match between Usman and McGregor, but if we do, now would be a good time to place money on the Irishman if you share in his confidence. That is because the odds right now show there’s plenty of money to be made on a winning McGregor ticket.

