Vicente Luque Open To Fighting Nate Or Nick Diaz In “10-Round” Fight

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque is open to fighting Nate or Nick Diaz, and has pitched a “10-round UFC fight” against either man.

Luque has long had interest in a clash with Nate, something which seems to have only increased since the 36-year-old’s last appearance. Despite being comfortably controlled for the best part of 24 minutes and being decisively beaten on the judges’ scorecards, the TUF 5 winner’s stock certainly remained just as high after his defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 thanks to a final minute burst.

After rocking the Englishman, Diaz looked close to securing a remarkable comeback stoppage in the dying seconds. In the end, it wasn’t to be, but Diaz certainly entertained and said he was eager to return to action within 3-4 months, which puts a potential October or November return on the table. With his recent comments, perhaps Luque will be awaiting him inside the Octagon.

Ariel Helwani believes the final minute of Nate Diaz's fight with Leon Edwards encapsulates why Diaz is a fan favorite 💯 #UFC263



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/x64fLfbE3J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 14, 2021

Luque is currently the #6-ranked welterweight in the UFC. Having built a three-fight winning streak that includes victories over Niko Price, Randy Brown, and former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley, the Brazilian will be looking to arrange a date with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

But despite his high ranking, Luque is still keen on a matchup with Nate Diaz. The welterweight contender previously pushed for a fight with the fan favorite after his submission win against Woodley in March. And now, while speaking with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto at UFC 265 media day, “The Silent Assassin” explained why a bout with the Stockton native is still so intriguing to him.

“[Nate] had that exciting last minute that Nate Diaz always finds a way to threaten his opponent, and that’s why I wanted that fight so much. I have that style. I’m always going to put my heart on the line. I’m always going to put my whatever I’ve got to do to get a win, and Nate is the same way. So I think it would be a great fight.” (h/t heavy.)

While bringing Nate’s brother Nick into the discussion, Luque suggested he could match the toughness and longevity of both men inside the Octagon, and even pitched a 10-round UFC fight with either man.

“I’m always down for that fight. Either Nate or Nick. Whenever they want to do five rounds, six rounds, we can do 10 rounds if they want to. We can have the first 10-round UFC fight. It would be awesome for me.”

While Nate awaits his next opponent, Nick Diaz is set to return to action later this year for the first time in over six years. The 38-year-old, who hasn’t fought since a clash with Anderson Silva in 2015, hasn’t tasted victory in the sport since a decision win against B.J. Penn almost a decade ago. At UFC 266 next month, the Californian will run it back with fellow veteran Robbie Lawler.

Before looking to push further for a clash with either Diaz brother, Vicente Luque will have his hands full this Saturday at UFC 265 when he faces Michael Chiesa. In a crucial clash of welterweight contenders, both men will have their chance to lay claim to a title shot with an impressive performance inside Houston’s Toyota Center.

In the card’s main event, unbeaten French sensation Ciryl Gane will look to continue his rapid rise to the top by becoming the UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion. In his way will be the knockout machine Derrick Lewis. Also in action are the likes of Pedro Munhoz, José Aldo, Song Yadong, and Rafael Fiziev.

Would you like to see Vicente Luque face Nick or Nate Diaz later down the line?