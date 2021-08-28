HomeBoxing

[VIDEO] Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Official After Both Make Weight

By Clyde Aidoo
Jake Paul
Jake Paul, Image Credit: (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is now official for tomorrow night after both men hit the mark for their cruiserweight boxing match tomorrow night.

Tomorrow, August 29, 2021, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will fight in an eight-round boxing matchup from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Both men successfully made weight for their 190-lb bout, and you can find the video of both men hitting the scales below (h/t MMA Junkie).

Tomorrow night’s pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV and will be broadcast at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT. You can check out the official card and weigh-in results below.

Weigh-In Results

Jake Paul (190) vs Tyron Woodley (189.5)

Amanda Serrano (124) vs. Yamileth Mercado (124)

Daniel Dubois (238) vs. Joe Cusumano (235.5)

Montana Love (141) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (140.9)

Tommy Fury (179) vs. Anthony Taylor (175)

Stay tuned for the ceremonial weigh-ins and final faceoffs, which will take place later tonight.

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Advertisement
Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC