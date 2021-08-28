[VIDEO] Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Official After Both Make Weight

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is now official for tomorrow night after both men hit the mark for their cruiserweight boxing match tomorrow night.

Tomorrow, August 29, 2021, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will fight in an eight-round boxing matchup from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Both men successfully made weight for their 190-lb bout, and you can find the video of both men hitting the scales below (h/t MMA Junkie).

Tomorrow night’s pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV and will be broadcast at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT. You can check out the official card and weigh-in results below.

Weigh-In Results

Jake Paul (190) vs Tyron Woodley (189.5)

Amanda Serrano (124) vs. Yamileth Mercado (124)

Daniel Dubois (238) vs. Joe Cusumano (235.5)

Montana Love (141) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (140.9)

Tommy Fury (179) vs. Anthony Taylor (175)

Stay tuned for the ceremonial weigh-ins and final faceoffs, which will take place later tonight.