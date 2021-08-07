HomeMMA

ARCHIVES: Jose Aldo Posts Video Of McGregor “Running Away From Him”

By Matt Boone
[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 25, 2015, 3:14 PM]

UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo has a sense of humor after all. The veteran 145-pound champion posted a parody video on his official Instagram page of his next title challenger, Conor McGregor, running away from him.

UFC’s partner in Brazil, Combate, used the footage of McGregor jumping the cage to confront Aldo after his dominant victory over Dennis Siver at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night 59 event in a way that makes it seem that the Irish star was running away from Aldo.

The text in the video, which you can view below, says the following in Portuguese.

“Can’t run away (McGregor). He (Aldo) will get you.”

Aldo vs. McGregor is expected to headline the UFC 187 pay-per-view on May 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

