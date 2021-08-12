(VIDEO) Ortega to Volkanovski: “It’s Not My Fault You’re Ugly”

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega had more than a few words to say each other in an interview with SportsCenter, where the two fighters had quite a fiery exchange.

The two were originally scheduled to fight back in March; however, the champion Volkanovski was forced out after contracting COVID-19. After the cancellation of their bout, the UFC decided to reschedule their bout and include a season of The Ultimate Fighter in which both fighters would coach against each other, spending a couple of weeks in each other’s company. Now, they will fight on September 25th at UFC 266.

After spending time together on The Ultimate Fighter, it seems that the time together has brewed up a little animosity between the two fighters, whereas initially there were none. Both fighters let their feelings known about each other in a recent interview with SportsCenter.

“I’ll put it this way, it’s not the same as it was the first time we were going to fight,” said Volkanovski. “Things do change, especially being in the presence of each other, especially when you’ve been competing against each other. Obviously, we’re going to have jabs at each other and say certain things to get each other fired up.”

The two continued to go back and forth in which Volkanovski made a reference to Ortega showing up late to train his team whilst Ortega pointed out how unattractive the champion was.

“You stand there looking at the camera, just trying to look pretty,” said Volkanovski. “We barely get a word out of you. You’re trying to play it all friendly, like we’re best mates when you’re sitting there in front of a camera, thinking you’re the man”

“Look, it’s not my fault you’re ugly,” Ortega retorted. “C’mon dawg, relax. You even shaved your head to look (good) but you still don’t. You look like s—t. C’mon, relax”

“Good looks will only get you so far mate,” Volkanovski responded. “Once we get in that Octagon I’ll punch that prettiness out your face, don’t you worry about that. I don’t need to look pretty, I’m a fighter.”

It seems clear that after their time on The Ultimate Fighter, there is a lot more bad blood going into their fight. They will have the chance to settle the score at UFC 266 on September 25th for the UFC featherweight title.

Who do you think will win between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega?