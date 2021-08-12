VIDEO: UFC Fighter Stops Man From Stealing His Car

A UFC welterweight was able to thwart a thief’s attempt to steal his car.

Jordan Williams competes under the UFC banner. He recently fought back in July. Williams parked his car outside of a convenience store. A man attempted to steal the car once Williams was inside but he was caught in the act and failed. The man even ate a couple of knees for his efforts.

Here is video of the incident as well as Williams’ take on what happened.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CScymS-l5_D/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=c72c3a6b-c7dc-4476-a1cf-b74016e22c5f

“So someone tried to steal my car today.

“If you are wondering why my car was still on it’s the same reason why he couldn’t drive away, I have a push to start and my car won’t go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say, my lesson was learned and I hope so was his.

“Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I’ll settle with getting my car back.

“Also I know you see the stillness of that fanny pack, fanny back game was on point this could be a commercial for them.”

Williams has a pro MMA record of 9-5. He has suffered back-to-back losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Mickey Gall. Williams is also a Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series alum.