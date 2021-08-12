VIDEO: UFC Fighter Stops Man From Stealing His Car

A UFC welterweight was able to thwart a thief’s attempt to steal his car.
Jordan Williams competes under the UFC banner. He recently fought back in July. Williams parked his car outside of a convenience store. A man attempted to steal the car once Williams was inside but he was caught in the act and failed. The man even ate a couple of knees for his efforts.
Here is video of the incident as well as Williams’ take on what happened.
“So someone tried to steal my car today.
“If you are wondering why my car was still on it’s the same reason why he couldn’t drive away, I have a push to start and my car won’t go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say, my lesson was learned and I hope so was his.
“Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I’ll settle with getting my car back.
“Also I know you see the stillness of that fanny pack, fanny back game was on point this could be a commercial for them.”
Williams has a pro MMA record of 9-5. He has suffered back-to-back losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Mickey Gall. Williams is also a Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series alum.