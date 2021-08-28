Vitor Belfort Doesn’t Believe MMA Is Evolving The Way It Should Be

Former UFC light heavyweight champ Vitor Belfort says he doesn’t believe MMA is evolving as it should be, particularly when it comes to the safety of fighters.

Belfort retired from MMA in 2018 after a career spanning 21 years, six promotions, and three weight classes. Given the 44-year-old’s time in the sport, perhaps there’s no one better qualified to speak on the evolution of MMA.

“The Phenom” has truly seen it all. He made his professional MMA debut in 1996, at a time when the sport garnered significant public criticism. Most famously, from future presidential candidate John McCain, who branded MMA “human cockfighting” and led a crusade which saw it banned in a majority of states.

When Belfort made his UFC debut in 1997 at UFC 12: Judgement Day, fighters didn’t wear gloves, and dubious tactics like hair pulling and groin strikes were yet to be outlawed. The event was the first to feature weight classes, and that night, Vitor fought twice to win the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament.

Since those early days of the UFC, through to its current status approaching mainstream popularity, Belfort has had a unique insider’s perspective.

Vitor Belfort at UFC 12 (PHOTO: TWITTER).

Vitor Belfort Says MMA Is Evolving In The Favor Of Promoters, Not Fighters

While MMA has made vast inroads since its early days, Belfort believes the sport’s progress is halting — particularly when it comes to the adoption of measures to keep fighters safe.

“It’s not changing or adapting to what we think it should,” said Belfort in an interview with MMA Junkie. “The rules are not there for us. They’re not adapting in a way that’s safe for the fighters.”

“The Phenom” believes the way the sport is currently organised is stacked heavily in the favor of franchises like the UFC.

“Right now, fighters are having a short career, and the more violent it is, the shorter it becomes,” said Belfort. “It’s better for the promoters, not so good for the fighters. Right now, and even (UFC president) Dana White has said it, this is a young man’s sport.”

Belfort says the blame for the shortened careers of fighters should be squarely placed on the current rules adopted by MMA promotions. He also decries the lack of union support for fighters.

“(MMA is) good just for certain people in their 20s,” Belfort said. “I feel like when you become a little older, it’s too hard on your body, so it’s hard to stay relevant for so long because the rules have never been reviewed. We’ve never changed the rules. The fighters are not involved. We don’t have a union. We don’t have (someone) protecting us fighters. We have to change something for the future. This will never be an Olympic sport the way it is right now.”

While still passionate about his former sport, Belfort is now determined to conquer the boxing world. Set to face Oscar De La Hoya on September 11, so confident is Vitor that he’s worried he might “end up killing” the Mexican legend.

What do you think? Do you agree with Vitor Belfort’s statements?