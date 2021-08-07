WATCH: UFC 265 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 265 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title will take place. UFC 265’s co-main event will see a clash between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz. More action will also be featured on the main card Michael Chiesa as shares the Octagon with Vicente Luque.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

The UFC 265 post-fight press conference has a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

