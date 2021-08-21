WATCH: UFC Vegas 34 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 34 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier will collide in a middleweight clash. UFC Vegas 34’s co-main event will see a lightweight clash between Clay Guida and Mark O. Madsen. More action will also be featured on the main card as Chase Sherman vs. shares the Octagon with Parker Porter.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 34 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:45 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 34 post-fight press conference.