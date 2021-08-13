WBA Suspends Controversial Boxing Judge Over “Racist” Posts

A controversial judge has found herself in hot water over something far worse than a baffling scorecard.

On Aug. 7, Gabriel Maestre took on Mykal Fox for the interim WBA Welterweight Title. The bout went the distance and what followed has already been viewed as one of the biggest robberies in boxing history. Maestre took the unanimous decision victory, even though most reporters had Fox winning the fight handily.

The most egregious score total came from Gloria Martinez Rizzo, who handed in a 117-110 scorecard for Maestre. Things get far worse when it comes to Rizzo and she’s paying the price for it.

Boxing analyst, Corey Erdman, outed Rizzo for what have been considered to be racist tweets.

THREAD: Here is a selection of racist tweets from Gloria Martinez Rizzo, the judge who scored tonight’s fight between Gabriel Maestre and Mykal Fox 117-110 for Maestre.



She also seems to have a physical attraction to Trump, and disputed election results before joining Parler. pic.twitter.com/JwvGbYBkbF — Corey Erdman (@corey_erdman) August 8, 2021

WBA President, Gilberto Mendoza, has announced to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger that Rizzo has been suspended as a judge and is facing expulsion due to her conduct.

“We saw her score was wrong despite the unanimous decision. Those comments she made in the past — she might be expelled by the WBA. I don’t support any kind of racism. I believe in equality. … Sports are the only thing that brings equality into the world sometimes.”

In addition to this, the interim WBA Welterweight Title has been vacated again. Mendoza has requested that the Minnesota Boxing Commission officially change the result of the bout to a No Contest.