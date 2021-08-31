Why Was Dustin Poirier In Jake Paul’s Locker Room?

Dustin Poirier was seen in Jake Paul‘s locker room ahead of the Tyron Woodley fight and now we know why.

On Aug. 29, Paul and Woodley went one-on-one in an eight-round cruiserweight battle. The bout went the distance and Paul earned the split decision victory. The general consensus is that Woodley didn’t push the pace enough to earn the nod.

Before the fight took place, Showtime cameras caught Dustin Poirier inside the locker room of Paul. Fans inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio gave Poirier an ovation when he was seen on the big screen.

“The Diamond” hopped on Twitter to reveal why he was seen with Paul before the bout.

I went tell both guys good luck https://t.co/u4gYltZcgg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 30, 2021

“I went tell both guys good luck.”

Paul recently gave Poirier his $100,000 chain depicting Conor McGregor in an unconscious state with a NyQuil bottle in his hand. Poirier was in the process of auctioning it off for charity.

Before his showdown with Woodley, Paul expressed his belief that Poirier’s two victories over Conor McGregor prove that the “Notorious” one wouldn’t stand a chance against him in a boxing match.

“You know, Dustin Poirier defeated this man, and Dustin Poirier is an amazing fighter, don’t get me wrong, amazing guy, I actually became a fan of his over the weekend. But he’s 5-foot-9, 155 pounds. I’m 6-foot-1, 200 (pounds). So, Conor McGregor would not stand a chance.”

Poirier appears to be in prime position for a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier told Ariel Helwani that he’ll need to speak to the UFC about some things before accepting his next fight.