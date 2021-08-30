Woodley Explains Why He Didn’t Go For The Kill After Hurting Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has a reason as to why he didn’t attack Jake Paul more when he had him hurt.

In the fourth round of their boxing match, Woodley rocked Paul, and had the ropes not been there, it’s likely he would’ve gotten knocked down. Yet, after they clinched and got separated, Woodley didn’t throw much volume, and many pundits believe he let Paul off the hook there. However, for “The Chosen One,” he says he has a very good reason as to why he didn’t go for the kill.

“I felt like I had him,” Woodley said after the fight (via MMAFighting). “One time, I almost knocked him through the rope. I really wasn’t f*cking with that rope. We came in this morning to do a test run; if you’re not 7-7, sh*t, you can be held up by it. So I hit him, and he bent into the ropes, and I was going to try and knock him through that motherf*cker.

“Look at my face,” Woodley added later. “Do I look like I felt somebody’s power? I got hit with a shot, but this is boxing. I don’t have one cut on my face. I look just as pretty as I did going in as coming out. I never touched the canvas. He was the only one that was close to touching the canvas.”

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tyron Woodley ended up losing a split decision to Paul in a fight he could’ve won had he been more active. Yet, he didn’t have much output, which was a critique many had of him in most of his recent UFC fights where he was failing to pull the trigger.

However, Woodley also says that was part of the strategy. In his last fight against Vicente Luque, he had Luque hurt and continued swinging aggressively but ended up getting rocked right back, which ultimately led to his defeat. Woodley said that also played a part as to why he didn’t go for the kill against Paul.

“My last fight, I had a guy on the ropes and I f*cking went apesh*t on him and I was going crazy and I got snuck with a punch, so I was trying to be a little more smart,” Woodley said.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley’s reason as to why he didn’t go for the kill against Jake Paul?