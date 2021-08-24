Woodley: I’m Representing MMA & The Real OG’s In Jake Paul Fight

Tyron Woodley says he knows exactly who he’s fighting for when he shares the ring with Jake Paul.

This Sunday night (Aug. 29), Woodley will take on Paul in a pro boxing match. The bout is scheduled to be an eight-round cruiserweight battle. It’ll take place inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, “The Chosen One” said it’s the “real OG’s” who are being represented by him going into the fight.

“I”m wise enough to know now as an OG that I’m representing MMA, and I’m representing the OG’s for real, not the older guys but the real people that really stand for something, that really been around the block a couple times, and they got war wounds to prove it. That’s what I stand for. And anybody that really fuck with that are gonna love this performance. They’re gonna love these hands going upside his head.”

This will be Woodley’s first pro boxing match. Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer. The beef between Woodley and Paul first started brewing backstage ahead of Paul’s fight with Ben Askren back in April. Woodley confronted Paul and his team hours before the fight.

Paul ended up stopping Askren via first-round TKO. Woodley will be looking to avenge Askren and prove that he didn’t take the fight with Paul for a quick payday.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will air live on Showtime PPV. The asking price is $59.99. The card will also feature Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado and Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano. We’ll also get to see Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchyk and Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor.

Stick with MMA News this weekend as we’ll be providing coverage of the Paul vs. Woodley fight. We’ll be bringing you results and highlights.