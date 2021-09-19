[ARCHIVES] Condit Explains Why Albuquerque Produces Great Fighters

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 30, 2015, 2:40 PM]

In this new feature uploaded by the UFC this week, #1 welterweight contender Carlos Condit gives a tour of his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Condit talks about why the city produces top fighters such as himself and Holly Holm. Albuquerque is also where fighters like Jon Jones and Andrei Arlovski attend training camps.

Condit will be facing Robbie Lawler at UFC 195 on January 2nd, in the company’s first event of the year.

Below is the full card for the PPV. UFC 195: Lawler vs. Condit goes down on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with live results on MMANews.com starting at 10 PM ET.

UFC 195 Main Card (PPV – 10 PM ET)

– Welterweight champ Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit

– Andrei Arlovski vs. Stipe Miocic

– Lorenz Larkin vs. Albert Tumenov

– Diego Brandao vs. Brian Ortega

– Tony Sims vs. Abel Trujillo

You can see the preliminary fight cards here.

