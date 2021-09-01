Adesanya Gives His Expert Critique Of Paul/Woodley Bout

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has given his take on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight, and questioned the scorecard of one judge.

After breezing past fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren, Paul got his stiffest test to date when he faced Woodley this past weekend.

Against “The Chosen One,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer was taken beyond the second round for the first time in his boxing career. After going the eight-round distance, Paul further legitimized his venture into boxing with a split decision victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion.

The current UFC middleweight kingpin was one of many who were impressed by Paul’s latest performance inside the squared circle. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, “The Last Stylebender” revealed why the bout was entertaining, and analyzed the internet star’s display.

“For me, (what) was entertaining in this is the matchup, I guess, (was) the chess match, you know, a little but of a sloppy chess match at some points, but yeah, chess match nonetheless.

“Jake’s speed in the beginning, like, his combos, the three-pieces he was throwing, his shot selection… It was nice. I knew Tyron could close the gap well. Surprisingly, he didn’t try and jump on him straight away, and surprisingly, he was just waiting,” added Adesanya. “And sometimes, when Jake’s resting or has a moment or few moments where he is stagnant, he’s still doing something, showing something.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Moving onto the performance of Tyron Woodley, Adesanya suggested the 39-year-old’s failure stemmed from his hesitancy to strike first throughout the bout.

“Well, Tyron, he is just waiting. He’s waiting for a counter. He’s waiting for Jake to do something so that he can counter. Yeah, he was just waiting for one thing and it’s like, you’re waiting for this guy to make a move when you can make him make a move, make a mistake. When Tyron feinted or gave him a look, Jake did jump as well, but Tyron was jumpy anytime Jake made a feint, too.”

Agreeing with two of the judges, Adesanya said Paul rightfully won the fight, and questioned how one judge scored the fight in favor of his former UFC peer.

“I thought Jake won. I don’t know what the other judge gave it to Tyron for.”

After a brief retirement tease on Twitter, Paul will be looking ahead to his fifth appearance in the sport of boxing, which could come against Britain’s Tommy Fury.

Adesanya, meanwhile, was last in action at UFC 263 in June. Having failed to join the two-division champ club following a loss to UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz, “The Last Stylebender” returned to middleweight and defended his title for the third time. The Nigerian-New Zealander added Marvin Vettori to the list of his defeated challengers.

Adesanya is expected to defend his 185-pound gold against former champion Robert Whittaker next. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, that rematch isn’t expected to take place until 2022.

