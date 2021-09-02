Ahead Of Debut, Paddy Pimblett Says He’s The UFC’s “New Cash Cow”

Liverpool’s own Paddy Pimblett has claimed he will become the UFC’s and Dana White‘s new cash cow ahead of his debut this weekend.

After becoming one of the biggest names outside of the UFC during his lengthy eight-year run with UK-based MMA promotion, Cage Warriors, Paddy Pimblett finally has the chance to test himself on the big stage when he makes his debut at UFC Vegas 36 this weekend.

Paddy “The Baddy” brings a 16-3 record into the UFC, with 12 of those wins coming from either knockout or submission. It is widely considered that his ability to control the fight anywhere it goes—and his bold personality—will quickly push him into the top 10 of whichever division he intends to call home.

Alongside his army of followers, the 26-year-old truly believes in himself to become the company’s next big star, and he expects to kickstart that with a stand-out display on Saturday night.

Credit: Dolly Clew, Cage Warriors

While speaking to MMA Lowdown, Paddy Pimblett opened up about his expectations to become the UFC’s new moneymaker and imagines fighters on the roster will be lining up to fight him.

“People are going to be calling me out, lad. People are going to want to fight me. As I’ve said before, I am the new cash cow. People are going to be calling me out,” Pimblett stated. “Whatever the UFC put on the table for me, I’ll sign it, lad. This fight, I got offered four different opponents and Luigi was the fourth one, but I said yes to every single opponent.”

Pimblett will be looking to extend his win streak to three with a decisive victory over Luigi Vendramini when the two meet on September 4, and despite finding huge success at featherweight in the past, the BJJ black belt has seemingly become a mainstay at lightweight in recent times.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will become the UFC’s next big star?