Alex Hernandez Presents Idea That Could Replace Ring Girls

UFC lightweight Alex Hernandez has given his thoughts on the growing debate surrounding ring girls in MMA. He’s suggested that, through technology, they could easily be replaced.

Hernandez was last in action at UFC Vegas 20 in February. Against Thiago Moisés, the 28-year-old’s inconsistent form continued. With two losses and two wins in his four fights prior, the prospect was hoping to secure back-to-back victories for the first time since 2018. Instead, he fell on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against the Brazilian.

Having defeated top-five lightweight Beneil Dariush and Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Hernandez was highly touted. But with three setbacks since, “The Great” will be looking to realize his potential soon, starting with having his hand raised in his next fight. The Missouri native is set to face Leonardo Santos at UFC Vegas 38 on October 2.

Ahead of his upcoming appearance, Hernandez spoke about a variety of topics with MMA News’ own James Lynch, including the hotly debated topic of ring girls. The discussion began after Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that Octagon girls are “the most useless people” in MMA.

While he didn’t say it in as harsh terms as “The Eagle,” Hernandez concurred with the idea that the girls are unnecessary and replaceable. The 28-year-old suggested that whether fans are watching at home or in an arena, no one pays attention to them.

“I don’t think we need to get rid of them. I also don’t think they really matter. And I don’t mean that as in people. They’re significant. It’s just as a role, it’s very much an aesthetic appeal, and I’ve never paid attention to it,” Hernandez told MMA News. “And when you’re watching on TV, you don’t see it.

“And then when you’re watching the fight live, you’re not really paying attention to it, either, because you’re watching the fight, and in-between, you’re generally talking bullshit and you’re having a drink or whatever. Nobody really needs, ‘Oh, there’s the reminder. I forgot what round it was.’ There’s only fuckin’ three, or maybe there’s five. There’s a number of ways of technology that you could definitely do that.”

Discussing how they could be replaced, Hernandez suggested that he’d make the most of the technology that’s available. The 155-pound prospect said he’d use a giant screen in the center of the arena to display the round number instead.

“If I were my own company, I would probably do it a million other ways to save money on my payroll. I’d probably have an electronic company that appeared…with a big, giant telecom screen in the center: one, two, three, pretty easily replace that job. It’s not like a necessity of the game, and it’s far from indispensable, so I think if there was a career that was gonna go, I think that’d be the first one to get cut.”

Catch our full interview with Alex Hernandez ahead of UFC Vegas 38 below:

Hernandez will join a number of exciting names on the October 2 card. In the main event, Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker will look to take a step closer to light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz. After her return was delayed in July, Aspen Ladd will also finally make her return to the cage at the event.

With the likes of Grant Dawson, Kevin Holland, Nico Price, and Casey O’Neill also all expected to be in action, UFC Vegas 38 looks set to be another exciting Fight Night event.

Given his comments about them, Alex Hernandez would do well to avoid the night’s Octagon girls when he arrives at the Apex…

Do you agree with Alex Hernandez? Are ring girls easily replaceable?