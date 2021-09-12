Anderson Silva Offers Paul Bros A Chance To Fight Him and Belfort

Following his most recent knockout victory against Tito Ortiz at the Sep. 11 Triller event, Anderson Silva believes the Paul brothers should square off with him and his Brazilian counterpart Vitor Belfort.

After we reported that Oscar De La Hoya was out of the Belfort fight and admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, Triller had to move quickly. The boxing legend Evander Holyfield was tapped as the replacement and the show went on despite the location being moved (Triller spokesperson Ryan Kavanaugh asserts that Holyfield did not receive his license to fight in California).

“The Spider” stole the show in many respects after sparking Ortiz 81 seconds into their highly anticipated eight-round contest. Before the night was over, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort also brought some heavy artillery to the Triller table. The fast starter managed to smash through the boxing legend Holyfield in less than two minutes.

Speaking at the Triller post-fight press conference, Anderson Silva expressed interest in fighting the Paul brothers, as he respects the way they conduct business.

“I respect both. The kids are doing good and working hard to be successful in this entertainment show. And let’s go see. Maybe this is possible too.” Silva said.

Silva then formally offered the Paul brothers the opportunity to fight him and Belfort at a later date.

“Jake Paul and his brother have a chance to fight with me and Vitor. You know, it’s a good fight.” Silva said.

Silva was in talks recently to fight Logan Paul; however, the talks fell apart and his management team and Triller moved on with Tito Ortiz instead. When Silva was asked about Logan Paul, he had little to say about the situation other than it was no fault of his own.

“I just have control over one thing and that’s training hard and continuing to listen to my coach and learning more and more techniques and training with my partners.” Silva concluded.

It appears at this stage in his life, “The Spider” is comfortable with boxing and believes he and “The Phenom” would be viable candidates for either of the Paul brothers to fight. If one thing is certain, it is that the Paul brothers are unpredictable.