Anderson Silva Thinks Israel Adesanya Stays Unbeaten At Middleweight

Anderson Silva believes Israel Adesanya will rule the roost at middleweight for as long as he wants to.

Adesanya is the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion. He won the title back in Oct. 2019 when he scored a second-round TKO finish over Robert Whittaker. Going into that bout, he was the interim titleholder. Adesanya’s had three successful title defenses. Up to this point, “The Last Stylebender’s” lone pro MMA defeat was against UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Siiva said he doesn’t believe Adesanya will be defeated at 185 pounds (h/t LowKickMMA.com).

“Let me tell you something very important: Israel (Adesanya) is the big champion,” Anderson Silva said. “Israel has a lot of experience in kickboxing, and I don’t see anybody that can win and challenge Israel in (the) weight class. Probably in different weight class, but in 185(lbs), I don’t think so.

“It’s a different game, but I think Israel is on top of the game right now. It’s hard to talk about because Israel proved to anybody why he is a champion in this weight class. It’s very hard to stay in this weight class, fighting at a good level. I know because I’m there for 10-years. But it’s tough; it’s very tough.“

Silva and Adesanya shared the Octagon back in Feb. 2019. Adesanya won the bout via unanimous decision. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

Silva has made the transition from pro MMA competition to pro boxing. He scored a massive upset win over former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Meanwhile for Adesanya, he’s expect to take on Whittaker in a rematch sometime in 2022.