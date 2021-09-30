Austin Vanderford ‘Wants’ Paige VanZant To Sign With Bellator

Austin Vanderford is hoping that his wife, Paige VanZant returns to MMA and signs with Bellator.

After VanZant was submitted by Amanda Ribas at UFC 251, she became a free agent and many thought she would sign with Bellator. Yet, that wasn’t the case as she signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and since then, she has gone 0-2.

It has been a tough road for VanZant in the sans gloves promotion and Vanderford says his wife only has one fight left on her deal.

“Yeah, she’s got one more fight left, so we’re gonna prepare for that and everything,” Vanderford said to MMANews’ James Lynch. “So we’ll take care of that, and she’s got some really interesting options already, some things that we’re gonna have to sit down and discuss again and go from there.”

Once she fights out her contract, Paige VanZant will once again become a free agent, and Austin Vanderford says Bellator is an option. She has seen how well the promotion treats him and well it is run which has intrigued her.

“Yeah, for sure, she knows how much I love Bellator and how well (they) have treated me with my career and whatnot,” Vanderford said. “And they were adamant from the getgo that this was my career and nothing that Paige did matter and all that. They’ve kept their word and everything. So like I said, they’ve treated me really well, and I can’t say enough good things about Bellator. So she knows that, and she’s seen all that, and just the whole staff, it’s a family.”

When they do sit down to discuss her next move, Vanderford says he will make it known he wants VanZant to join her in Bellator.

“So no secret, that’s where I want her to be, so that’s where I’m gonna really be pushing her,” Vanderford concluded.

Do you think Paige VanZant will sign with Bellator?