Belfort’s Trainer ‘Skeptical’ Of Oscar De La Hoya’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Vitor Belfort‘s trainer admits he’s a bit skeptical of Oscar De La Hoya‘s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Belfort and De La Hoya were supposed to collide on Sept. 11 in a pro boxing match. That plan went awry when De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Belfort will now take on Evander Holyfield.

During an interview with Vegas Insider, Belfort’s trainer, Derik Santos admitted he’s a bit skeptical about De La Hoya’s diagnosis.

“I’m not trying to disrespect Oscar, I saw the video of Oscar, but if I’m being honest, I’m still skeptical. Something about it didn’t seem right. The level of how bad it looked. I know you can still get covid if you’re double vaccinated, but it didn’t seem right. Maybe he realized we were taking the fight seriously, I don’t know.

“As far as I know, their side didn’t try to jump out and reschedule like others have, so yeah, I’m a little skeptical. I think he thought: ‘what have got myself into’ – he even posted this. We were going in there to give him a very good boxing match. We were ready. If the man does have covid then I wish him a good recovery, I’m just mildly skeptical.”

De La Hoya was the betting underdog going into his fight with Belfort. The “Golden Boy” admitted he was unsure what he was getting himself into with the Belfort fight. This would’ve been De La Hoya’s first pro bout since Dec. 2008 when he was stopped by Manny Pacquiao.