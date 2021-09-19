Bellator 266 Results/Main Event Highlights: Davis Outworks Romero

Bellator 266 aired tonight, Saturday, September 18 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Usually, when Bellator shifts from Friday to a Saturday card, it’s for a good reason. This time, it was for the light-heavyweight main event featuring the debut of Yoel Romero in Bellator MMA. Romero looked to break into the light-heavyweight rankings against former Bellator champion and #3-ranked Phil Davis.
Romero was scheduled to be in the light-heavyweight Grand Prix against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson but had to be removed from the tournament. It was a highly anticipated match that fans were really looking forward to, but better late than never. His opponent, Davis, was in the same tournament and lost a decision to current light-heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 257.
Check out the highlights from the main event below!
Bellator 266 Quick Results
BELLATOR MMA 266: Davis vs. Romero Main Card: Saturday, September 18 – live on SHOWTIME 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT
Phil Davis def. Yoel Romero via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-26)
Neiman Gracie def. Mark Lemminger via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:27
DeAnna Bennett def. Alejandra Lara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)
Saul Rogers def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)
Ben Parrish def. Christian Edwards via knockout (punches) – R1, 0:38
Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT
Alex Polizzi def. Grant Neal via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)
Anthony Adams def. Khalid Murtazaliev via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Bobby Seronio III def. Socrates Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26×2)
Abraham Vaesauvia def. Albert Gonzales via knockout (punches) – R1, 2:17
Shane Keefe def. Rhalan Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Edwin De Los Santos def. Jon Adams via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:29
Jesse Delgado def. Joshua Dillon via unanimous decision (30-27×3)