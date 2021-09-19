Bellator 266 Results/Main Event Highlights: Davis Outworks Romero

Bellator 266 aired tonight, Saturday, September 18 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Usually, when Bellator shifts from Friday to a Saturday card, it’s for a good reason. This time, it was for the light-heavyweight main event featuring the debut of Yoel Romero in Bellator MMA. Romero looked to break into the light-heavyweight rankings against former Bellator champion and #3-ranked Phil Davis.

Romero was scheduled to be in the light-heavyweight Grand Prix against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson but had to be removed from the tournament. It was a highly anticipated match that fans were really looking forward to, but better late than never. His opponent, Davis, was in the same tournament and lost a decision to current light-heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 257.

Check out the highlights from the main event below!

Phil Davis def. Yoel Romero via Split Decision

Bellator 266 Quick Results

BELLATOR MMA 266: Davis vs. Romero Main Card: Saturday, September 18 – live on SHOWTIME 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT



Phil Davis def. Yoel Romero via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-26)

Neiman Gracie def. Mark Lemminger via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:27

DeAnna Bennett def. Alejandra Lara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)

Saul Rogers def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)

Ben Parrish def. Christian Edwards via knockout (punches) – R1, 0:38

Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT



Alex Polizzi def. Grant Neal via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)

Anthony Adams def. Khalid Murtazaliev via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Bobby Seronio III def. Socrates Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26×2)

Abraham Vaesauvia def. Albert Gonzales via knockout (punches) – R1, 2:17

Shane Keefe def. Rhalan Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Edwin De Los Santos def. Jon Adams via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:29

Jesse Delgado def. Joshua Dillon via unanimous decision (30-27×3)