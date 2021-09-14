Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero Fight Card

Bellator 266 will air on Saturday, September 18 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Usually, when Bellator shifts from Friday to a Saturday card it’s for a good reason. This time, it is for the light-heavyweight main event featuring the debut of Yoel Romero in Bellator MMA. He looks to break into the light-heavyweight rankings against former Bellator champion and number three ranked, Phil Davis.

Romero was scheduled to be in the light-heavyweight Grand Prix against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson but had to be removed from the tournament. It was a highly anticipated match that fans were really looking forward to, but better late than never. His opponent, Davis, was in the same tournament and lost a decision to current light-heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 257. With Davis sitting at number three in the official Bellator MMA rankings, a win for Romero could easily have him work his way to a title shot while the tournament is moving forward.

See the full bout listing and where to watch below:

BELLATOR MMA 266: Davis vs. Romero Main Card: Saturday, September 18 – live on SHOWTIME 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT



Light Heavyweight Main Event: #3-Phil Davis (22-6) vs. Yoel Romero (13-5)

Welterweight Bout: #4-Neiman Gracie (10-2) vs. Mark Lemminger (12-3)

Flyweight Bout: #5-Alejandra Lara (9-4) vs. DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1)

Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (31-11-1, 1 NC) vs. Saul Rogers (14-4)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #10-Christian Edwards (4-0) vs. Ben Parrish (4-1)



Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT



Light Heavyweight Bout: #7-Grant Neal (6-0) vs. Alex Polizzi (8-1)

Middleweight Bout: Khalid Murtazaliev (15-2) vs. Anthony Adams (8-2)

175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Abraham Vaesau (5-3, 1 NC) vs. Albert Gonzales (2-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Socrates Hernandez (Pro Debut) vs. Pedro Juarez (Pro Debut)

Bantamweight Bout: Bobby Seronio III (Pro Debut) vs. Erin Hunter (Pro Debut)

Welterweight Bout: Rhalan Gracie (0-2) vs. Shane Keefe (1-0)

160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Eddie Abasolo (Pro Debut) vs. Art Hernandez (4-5, 1 NC)

Flyweight Bout: Edwin De Los Santos (Pro Debut) vs. Jon Adams (0-1-1)

130-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Jesse Delgado (Pro Debut) vs. Joshua Dillon (1-1)