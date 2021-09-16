Bisping Believes McGregor Was Sloshed On Pain Pills At The VMA Awards

Former champion and UFC color commentator Michael Bisping is familiar with how Conor McGregor acted at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards on Sunday, insinuating that the superstar was wasted on pain medication.

McGregor, UFC’s biggest cash cow, was seen in a scuffle with the multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly. After a brief altercation, “The Notorious” chucked his open beverage at the enigmatic rock star. McGregor can be seen walking around with a black cane as he continues the recovery process. Here is a video that captured some of the chaos that unfolded.

According to McGregor’s team, the superstar never asked MGK for a picture despite numerous outlets reporting as such. Outside of the fact that MGK attended Conor McGregor’s last fight, the two do not know each other.

McGregor was last seen in the Octagon in a trilogy match against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. The fight started furiously, and after McGregor was taken to the ground, things only got worse. After getting up at the end of the round, the Irish superstar launched a punch only for his ankle to snap from under him.

The image of McGregor screaming in the corner for a doctor stoppage was certainly stark. Since then, McGregor has been on the mend, healing up his damaged leg. In the eyes of Michael Bisping, he has seen this story before. In fact, he’s seen it in himself.

“I’ve been there,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “I mean, I’ve not been there doing that at the MTV f*cking music awards. What I mean is that I’ve had surgery, and the medication that they give you, you lose your f*cking mind. I think a lot of that was (Sunday) because he was out of his mind, on the pain pills because that’s how it goes.

Bisping has undergone various surgeries throughout his storied MMA career but retired from the sport following his knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai, China in late 2017. With experience taking painkillers for surgeries, Bisping explained that they really change the way your mind operates.

“They make you very f*cking antsy, very erratic, very angry. Me and Callum, Callum is the calmest kid ever. Callum was f*cking arguing with everything I was saying when he had surgery. They kind of make you like that. I don’t know. I’m not making excuses for him, but just from what I saw, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve had that feeling before.’” Bisping reiterated.

The former middleweight champion is no stranger to going under the knife. Bisping has endured surgery several times throughout his career, which includes neck surgery and an operation to replace both of his knees. With how the narcotics affected Bisping’s mind, he is not surprised to see McGregor acting out against a celebrity on his off time.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Is Conor McGregor abusing painkillers?