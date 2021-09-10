Bisping: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Shouldn’t Be Happening

Michael Bisping feels Evander Holyfield should not be stepping into the ring with Vitor Belfort.

Holyfield is replacing Oscar De La Hoya to meet Belfort in a boxing match. The bout will take place this Saturday night (Sept. 11). Since Holyfield isn’t licensed by the CSAC, the bout was moved from California to Florida.

Holyfield is 58 years old and hasn’t boxed professionally since 2011. New footage of Holyfield hitting the pads has some concerned ahead of fight night. Bisping took to his Twitter account to express his belief that Holyfield vs. Belfort isn’t a fight that should be taking place.

Fighters by nature are brave, that’s why managers, coaches and commissions are there to protect them from themselves. This fight shouldn’t be happening. https://t.co/zENGOV5dlo — michael (@bisping) September 9, 2021

When one fan said that he doesn’t see a problem with the matchup, Bisping fired back.

Do you ? Do you hate other adults stopping other adults from doing things? You poor thing. Get a grip mate, he’s past it, it’s clear to see.that’s why getting licensed is a thing.He was denied a license in ca for this and was denied by New York back in 2104. https://t.co/JJOm9fGw55 — michael (@bisping) September 9, 2021

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen is in agreement with Bisping.

100% agreed, where are the people who are supposed to care for him — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 9, 2021

Holyfield vs. Belfort will take place inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The co-main event will see former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva go one-on-one with UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz in a boxing match.