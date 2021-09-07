Bisping Hopes Evander Holyfield ‘Beats The F**k Out Of’ Vitor Belfort

Michael Bisping is rooting for Evander Holyfield to beat Vitor Belfort on Saturday.

In the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2, Holyfield is stepping up on short notice to battle Belfort in an intriguing matchup. Holyfield is 58-years-old and only had a week to prepare, so many are skeptical of how he will fare, but for Bisping, he not only hopes Holyfield wins, but he beats up Belfort.

“I hope Evander beats the **k out of him. That’s all I’m going to say, I’m not going to go into a technical breakdown of it. God knows what Vitor’s been doing. We knew he had good boxing, we knew he had fast hands, we knew he could pack a punch,” Bisping said on his podcast (via MiddleEasy).

“Evander Holyfield is a big dude… I f*****gg hope (he beats Belfort),” Bisping continued. “I would take great pleasure in that. I don’t care what you say, he was on juice and he beat me fair and square. When people beat me in the past, I don’t harbor a grudge, I wish them all the best… He’s just a piece of s**t. I don’t give a f**k… I hope Evander batters him.”

It should be noted that Belfort did TKO Bisping in 2013 which could be why Bisping is rooting against him. He also ended up with a detached retina in the fight and while “The Count” was able to return, his 20-20 eyesight did not.

Evander Holyfield has not boxed since May of 2011 where he beat Brian Nielsen by TKO. In his career, he holds notable wins over Mike Tyson, twice, John Ruiz, George Foreman, and Buster Douglas among others. Belfort, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since UFC 224 in May of 2018 where he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida. He’s also 1-0 as a pro boxer with the fight taking place in 2006.

Are you surprised Michael Bising is rooting for Evander Holyfield to beat Vitor Belfort?