Bisping Moves On From Recent Spat With McGregor & Offers Him Advice

Michael Bisping has moved on from his recent spat with Conor McGregor and has offered the Irish superstar some advice regarding his UFC return.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in a way that no one likes to lose and no opponent wants to win: via injury. Immediately after suffering fractures in his lower leg, McGregor underwent successful surgery and is expected to make his return in 2022. But when he does return, whom will he be facing?

One man who has offered his two cents on who that should be is Michael Bisping. Bisping has an idea of whom McGregor should fight, and it’s a name that has been associated with McGregor through two fights and five years, Nate Diaz (h/t Sportskeeda).

“Hopefully we see that fight. I’m not sure if he wants to come back, Conor I’m talking about, after what’s probably going to be about a year’s lay-off and fighting Dustin for the third time. You kind of want to get your whistle wet. Find your mojo, blow off that ring rust… Nate would be the guy,” Bisping said on the latest installment of his Believe You Me podcast.

“Then, if Conor beats Nate, then he fights Dustin, because, you know, they are going to do a fourth fight. The fourth fight will be absolutely massive, but I think if I was Conor’s manager, if I was advising him, I would say ‘take a tune-up fight’, you know what I mean?” Bisping said.

Weeks ago, Bisping and McGregor exchanged words on social media after Bisping joined the list of people criticizing some of The Notorious One’s recent behavior. As a UFC commentator who also speaks on the sport’s hottest topics on his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping will inevitably continue to speak about the sport’s biggest star from time to time.

These harmless if not astute comments from Bisping are harmless in nature and should be safe from any retaliation from McGregor. Nate Diaz, on the other hand, may very well have some choice words for the Brit if he catches wind that Bisping has implied that he is merely a tune-up fight for McGregor.

