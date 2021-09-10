Bisping Thinks Vitor Belfort Is Juicing Ahead Of Evander Holyfield Bout

Michael Bisping believes that Vitor Belfort is juicing going into his showdown with Evander Holyfield.

Belfort was expected to face Oscar De La Hoya this Saturday night (Sept. 11). De La Hoya pulled out of the fight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Holyfield has stepped up to replace the “Golden Boy.”

Bisping hopped on his Twitter account to make it clear that he thinks Belfort won’t head into his matchup with Holyfield clean.

He’s 100 percent juiced up. 100 percent. https://t.co/hQMe3lfOJl — michael (@bisping) September 9, 2021

During a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said he hopes Holyfield gives Belfort a beating (h/t Middle Easy).

“Evander Holyfield is a big dude… I f*****gg hope (he beats Belfort). I would take great pleasure in that. I don’t care what you say, he was on juice and he beat me fair and square. When people beat me in the past, I don’t harbor a grudge, I wish them all the best… He’s just a piece of s**t. I don’t give a f**k… I hope Evander batters him.”

The beef between Bisping and Belfort is well-documented. Bisping suffered a detached retina in his 2013 bout against Vitor Belfort. This was during the era when TRT was the craze in MMA. Bisping insists Belfort has been juiced to the gills for years.