[ARCHIVES] BJ Penn Addresses Recent Videos of Bar Brawl

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 4, 2019, 1:10 PM]

BJ Penn has been in the news a lot lately and none of it has been in a positive light. While the videos that have surfaced show the altercations, BJ Penn has not addressed what happened until now.

Penn appeared on the TSN MMA Show and addressed all the videos of him fighting outside the Octagon. The most recent with him being knocked down, and pummeling a man. Penn says that situation was a case of self-defense. “Whoever put that video up cut it in half, I wish they had the whole thing that showed me trying to hug the guy,” Penn said about the altercation. Penn added that in his attempts to make good with the person in the video, he had no choice but to defend himself.

Penn said he was hit more than the video shows before he reacted. “He hit me good and knocked me down and then when I got back up he tried it again,” Penn added, “and I just had to defend myself and that’s what you see in the second video.” Penn says that on top of his preparation for a bout with Nik Lentz, he has a lot going on in his personal life.

He mentioned a custody battle that he is going through and that the trouble he has been in, “blows me away.” Penn added, “The last thing I want to do is get into any type of trouble, my custody case, me seeing my kids depends on all this stuff and it’s just really strange how things just happen.” Penn says on top of being a victim of bad circumstance. He also has two bodyguards with him with, yet these things keep happening.

While a professional bout in the cage with Nik Lentz has been agreed upon, nothing official has been announced yet and the recent troubles likely will not help Penn getting this booked.

Do you think Penn is just having a string of bad luck?