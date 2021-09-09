Blachowicz Says Jones “Conversation Is Over,” Doesn’t Think He’ll Return

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz says it doesn’t make sense to discuss Jon Jones anymore. The Pole doesn’t think “Bones” will return.

Jones ruled over the light heavyweight division for years before vacating the belt in 2020 to pursue a move up to the heavyweight division. Following his departure, one man has taken up the 205-pound throne in dominant fashion.

After shocking the world by defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253, Blachowicz had completed a remarkable run to gold. And in his first defense, he became the first blemish on the record of UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. With his dominance at 205 pounds, many have suggested a clash with the division’s former kingpin should happen down the line.

Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya, Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Despite previously rallying hard for a fight against Jones, Blachowicz appears to have firmly moved on from a potential rivalry with the UFC legend. The 38-year-old previously interacted with Jones, who was sat cage side, following his brutal knockout victory over Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 167. At that point, it seemed a championship clash between the pair was inevitable.

But long gone are those days, and the current champ believes any talk about meeting Jones in the Octagon is over. That’s despite Jones’ coach recently suggesting “Bones” would favor a fight with Blachowicz over Adesanya. The Polish star doesn’t even believe we’ll see the light heavyweight great return to action at all.

“I think Jon Jones, this conversation is over,” Blachowicz told MMA Fighting when asked about Jones ahead of his return at UFC 267 on Oct. 30. “It’s not making sense to talk about him anymore. I don’t know. Maybe he don’t fight anymore, anywhere at heavyweight or light heavyweight, I don’t think so.”

Blachowicz even implied that he’d forgotten about “Bones” before being reminded of him during the interview.

“I don’t know what he’ll do. I forgot about him. You remind me about Jon Jones right now…

“A half year ago, it would be a different way — ‘I have to beat him, I’ll find him somewhere and beat him,’” Blachowicz said about his previous desire to face Jones. “Like I said before but right now I don’t care about him. If he comes back, OK. If not, who cares.”

As the 205-pound division continues to move further beyond the Jones era, Blachowicz will look to make his second successful title defense at UFC 267 next month. It what will be his first natural light heavyweight challenger, the Pole will face veteran Glover Teixeira in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

Despite sitting on the wrong side of 40, the Brazilian is arguably in the form of his life right now. Since a defeat to Corey Anderson in 2018, Teixeira has won five straight. A brutal TKO victory over Anthony Smith placed him into the title conversation, but it was a submission win against Thiago Santos, who many had tipped to reach the division’s mountaintop, that booked him a spot opposite the champ.

While it seems unlikely that Jones will return to light heavyweight, a potential clash with Blachowicz is becoming a more mouth-watering prospect with every impressive performance that the division’s new king puts in.

Do you agree with Jan Blachowicz? Is Jon Jones’ time in the UFC over?