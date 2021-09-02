Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev In The Works For Dec. 4 Fight Night Card

Lightweight showdown between two elite strikers in Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev is set to go down.

Riddell will face Fiziev in an exciting lightweight matchup on December 4th on a Fight Night card. MMA Junkie first reported the matchup. According to anonymous sources, verbal agreements between the two teams have been made. The venue and location is unknown; however, it is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

Both seen as very promising, rising fighters in the lightweight division, a win for either man could see them jump up into the top 10 to face bigger names in the near future. Both fighters, known for their exciting striking styles, are fan favorites, as they are guaranteed to give an action-packed fight.

Brad Riddell, Image Credit: BRETT PHIBBS/PHOTOSPORT

Currently ranked as the #12-lightweight contender, Brad Riddell (10-1) is undefeated in the UFC promotion so far with four straight consecutive wins against the likes of Jamie Mullarkey, Magomed Mustafaev, Alex da Silva Coelho, and most recently against Drew Dober.

Hailing from the much-renowned City Kickboxing gym, Riddell was last seen in action at UFC 263 back in June to defeat Dober via unanimous decision in what turned out to be Fight of the Night in a back-and-forth action. Riddell is hoping to emulate the success of his team mate UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Rafael Fiziev. Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Rafael Fiziev (10-1) last fought at UFC 265 in August against Bobby Green in which the Kazakh fighter won via unanimous decision in what was also a Fight of the Night. Currently on a four-fight win streak, Fiziev defeated the likes of the Alex White, Marc Diakiese and Renato Moicano.

Fiziev has not lost since his UFC promotional debut back in April 2019 in which he suffered a shock TKO loss to common opponent of Riddell, Magomed Mustafaev. Since the loss, Fiziev has not looked back and looks to continue his impressive winning streak.

The Dec. 4 lineup currently includes:

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Who do you see winning this lightweight matchup between these two striking experts?