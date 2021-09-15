Brad Tavares vs. Brendan Allen Set To Fight On UFC Fight Night Dec. 4

Brad Tavares will face the surging Brendan Allen in an exciting middleweight matchup.

The bout is expected to take place on December 4th on a UFC Fight Night card. The location and venue have not yet been confirmed however it is likely the event will take place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie reported the news after Allen announced the bout via his social media.

Allen (17-4) is currently on a hot streak winning six of his last seven bouts since joining the UFC back in 2019 when he earned a contract through Dana White‘s Contender Series. Defeating the likes of Karl Roberson and the previously undefeated Punahele Soriano in his last two outings, his only loss in the UFC was to #7-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland last year, who is definitely streaking high. Allen will look to crack into the top 15 with a win against a ranked opponent in Tavares.

Tavares (19-6) was last seen in action against Omari Akhmedov in which the Hawaiian earned a split-decision win back in July at UFC 264. Prior to that, Tavares earned a win against Antônio Carlos Júnior in January after suffering two straight losses to Israel Adesanya and Edmen Shahbazyan on their ascendency. Now with two back-to-back wins, the 33-year-old will hope to climb up the rankings with a win against Allen.

With the addition of this bout, UFC Fight Night Dec. 4 includes: