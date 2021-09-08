HomeBoxing

Brendan Schaub: Evander Holyfield Needed A Handler At A Charity Event

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Brendan Schaub Evander Holyfield
(via Schaub's Twitter & Getty)

Brendan Schaub has made quite the claim about Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield has taken Oscar De La Hoya’s place for a Sept. 11 showdown with Vitor Belfort. De La Hoya was removed from the card after being diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Holyfield is 58 years old and hasn’t had a pro boxing match since 2011.

During an episode of Showtime’s Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said that Holyfield required an aide to get around a charity event seven years ago (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I was at a charity function with Evander seven years ago, and he had to have a handler to steer him where to go cause he didn’t know where he was at, so I don’t know if he should be fighting,” Schaub said. “But Evander, I have no idea how he’s going to look like (against Belfort). Now, when I saw him at that charity function, maybe he had some drinks, I don’t know, maybe he was just out of it. But a guy did have to whisper in his ear everybody’s name and show him where to go.”

Belfort was a betting favorite over De La Hoya before the “Golden Boy” was pulled from their bout. As it stands now, Holyfield is the slight betting favorite over Belfort.

Holyfield is a former boxing world champion. He held gold in the heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions. “Real Deal” Holyfield is an International Boxing Hall of Famer.

As for Belfort, he’s a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. “The Phenom” has been featured in a slew of high-profile bouts against the likes of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Advertisement
Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC