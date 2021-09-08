Brendan Schaub: Evander Holyfield Needed A Handler At A Charity Event

Brendan Schaub has made quite the claim about Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield has taken Oscar De La Hoya’s place for a Sept. 11 showdown with Vitor Belfort. De La Hoya was removed from the card after being diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Holyfield is 58 years old and hasn’t had a pro boxing match since 2011.

During an episode of Showtime’s Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said that Holyfield required an aide to get around a charity event seven years ago (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I was at a charity function with Evander seven years ago, and he had to have a handler to steer him where to go cause he didn’t know where he was at, so I don’t know if he should be fighting,” Schaub said. “But Evander, I have no idea how he’s going to look like (against Belfort). Now, when I saw him at that charity function, maybe he had some drinks, I don’t know, maybe he was just out of it. But a guy did have to whisper in his ear everybody’s name and show him where to go.”

Belfort was a betting favorite over De La Hoya before the “Golden Boy” was pulled from their bout. As it stands now, Holyfield is the slight betting favorite over Belfort.

Holyfield is a former boxing world champion. He held gold in the heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions. “Real Deal” Holyfield is an International Boxing Hall of Famer.

As for Belfort, he’s a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. “The Phenom” has been featured in a slew of high-profile bouts against the likes of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.