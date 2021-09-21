Calvillo Has Grim Outlook On Murphy’s Chances Against Shevchenko

Cynthia Calvillo doesn’t like Lauren Murphy‘s chances against Valentina Shevchenko.

This Saturday night (Sept. 25), Murphy will challenge Shevchenko for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. The title fight will serve as the co-main event of UFC 266. Murphy earned this opportunity after amassing a five-fight winning streak.

Calvillo will also be in action at UFC 266. She will take on former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade. The bout will be contested in the flyweight division.

Speaking to MMA News’ James Lynch, Calvillo explained why she doesn’t see Murphy’s night ending well against Shevchenko.

“When Valentina fights the people that Lauren Murphy barely wins by decision, Valentina murders them. So it’s really hard to see Lauren win this fight.” – Cynthia Calvillo

Calvillo Predicts Shevchenko Over Murphy at UFC 266

“I mean, if you see it on paper, obviously, you can see, all right, Lauren’s really tough,” Calvillo told MMA News. “She’s on a great winning streak. But how does she win her fights? She barely wins her fights. They’re split decisions. When Valentina fights the people that Lauren Murphy barely wins by decision, Valentina murders them. So it’s really hard to see Lauren win this fight.”

Calvillo continued, “You can’t barely win a fight to beat the champion. To beat the champion, you have to beat them decisively or finish them. And I don’t really see Lauren pulling it off. So that’s why I definitely see Valentina getting the job (done), whether it’s by finish or very decisively.”

Shevchenko has been on a tear in the 125-pound division. She is undefeated in the weight class with a record of 8-0. Her first flyweight fight was actually outside of the UFC. Shevchenko captured the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship, defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision back in Dec. 2018.

