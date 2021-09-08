Carla Esparza Is All Class Following UFC 268 Title Fight Snub

Carla Esparza may not be getting the next UFC Strawweight Title shot but don’t expect her to complain about it.

Esparza has been on a tear since being stopped by Tatiana Suarez back in Sept. 2018. Since the loss, Esparza has gone on a five-fight winning streak. She’s fresh off a second-round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan.

While many felt that Esparza was deserving of the next crack at Rose Namajunas’ 115-pound gold, the UFC went in another direction. Namajunas will take on Weili Zhang in a rematch at UFC 268 on Nov. 6. The event will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Esparza was all class in her response to missing out on the next title opportunity. Here’s what the inaugural UFC Strawweight Champion had to say on Twitter.

“I’ve worked many years to fight my way back to a title shot. I have faith good things will come, and in the meantime, I will use this time to strength build and skill build! May the best woman win… I got next.”

Carla Esparza has been competing under the UFC banner since late 2014. She has amassed a record of 9-4 during her time with the UFC. Her overall pro MMA record is 18-6 with four wins coming by way of KO or TKO and four victories via submission.