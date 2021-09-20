Carlos Condit Explains Why He Retired From MMA

Carlos Condit has talked about his retirement from MMA.

Late last week, MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz reported that Condit has retired. “The Natural Born Killer’s” manager, Malki Kawa later confirmed the news.

Condit appeared on MMAFighting‘s The MMA Hour to discuss his decision to retire. Condit said the main gist of it is there were simply diminishing returns.

“It was time, man. It was time. For a lot of different reasons. After that last fight, I felt like I put together a good camp and I was just a step behind Max. I feel like I could really try to tweak things and I could try to figure out what’s missing, what part of the formula isn’t working right now and then go and test it again and test it again, but that’s a tough thing to do. That’s a tough thing to do because ultimately I have to go and put myself on the firing line to see if what I’m doing is working.

“At a certain point there’s diminishing returns, so I think it’s time to move on.”

Condit makes it clear that he has little to no regret about anything that happened throughout his career.

“That’s really tough. I’ve loved every f*cking second of it. The ups, the downs, all of it. If I had to pick a specific one, these last two fights that I won when we were out in Abu Dhabi and really just living in this surreal atmosphere. My coaches are all my really good friends and we had the opportunity to go to this crazy nice place and fight. That was a lot of fun. But I have 19, almost 20 years’ worth of memories so it would be really hard to pinpoint.”

Condit ends his pro MMA career with a record of 32-14. He had won two bouts in a row before running into Max Griffin. Condit lost the fight via unanimous decision. “The Natural Born Killer” was 9-10 under the UFC banner.

Carlos Condit did capture gold in the UFC, albeit interim. He defeated Nick Diaz for the interim UFC Welterweight Championship back in Feb. 2012. Condit lost the title unification bout against Georges St-Pierre.

Condit will be remembered for his exciting fighting style and few will forget his five-round classic against Robbie Lawler back in Jan. 2016.