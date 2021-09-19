[ARCHIVES] Carlos Condit Ponders Whether Or Not His Time Is Up

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED APRIL 17, 2018, 12:21 PM]

The end may be near for the mixed martial arts career of Carlos Condit.

This past Saturday night (April 14), Condit took on Alex Oliveira. The welterweight scrap was UFC Glendale‘s co-main event. “The Natural Born Killer” was in search of his first victory since May 2015.

The opening round was competitive, but things went downhill in the second stanza. During a back-and-forth grappling exchange, Oliveira was able to get in a dominant position and he elbowed Condit to the side of the head, leaving a sizable cut. The two scrambled and “Cowboy” was able to lock in a guillotine choke to eventually force the tap.

This is Condit’s fourth straight defeat. It has been quite the fall from grace for the former UFC interim welterweight champion. While Condit admitted his heart wasn’t in his previous bout with Neil Magny, he certainly fought with pride against Oliveira.

It still wasn’t enough to earn him a victory and now Condit is wondering whether or not he can still compete. He took to Instagram to post the following:

In his four-fight skid, Condit has fallen to Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, Magny, and Oliveira. While his bout with Lawler earned “Fight of the Year” honors, that was the last fight where Condit looked to be in true form. In his last nine fights, Condit has gone 2-7.

If this is it for “The Natural Born Killer,” then he’ll leave the sport with a professional record of 30-12. Of his 30 victories, 15 of them have come by way of knockout. He also has 13 submission wins.

Is this the end of Carlos Condit as an active competitor?