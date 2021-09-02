Chael Sonnen: Jake Paul Is Going To Lose A Lot Of Momentum

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul made a crucial error that will lead to a loss in momentum.

Paul has made his presence felt in the world of combat sports. The popular YouTuber has been able to garner attention with his trash talk towards several notable names in the world of boxing and MMA. With that said, Sonnen believes Paul has made a mistake.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained why he feels Paul shouldn’t have accepted a rematch with Tyron Woodley on the spot (h/t Sportskeeda.com).

“Now he’s said yes, he’s going to lose a lot of the momentum. A lot of the momentum is the Twittersphere, is social media going out begging for this chance. But ultimately he looks down upon his throne and turns down everybody except one, who he chooses. What do we do now that he’s already chosen? Where do we go from here?

“Nowhere. This was a mistake. This was a tremendous mistake by Jake that was made in the heat of the moment. But it was captured. It was documented. We have an agreement. He said the word deal.”

Paul had his fourth pro boxing match against Woodley on Aug. 29. The eight-round bout headlined a Showtime PPV. The match went the distance and Paul won the fight via split decision.

After the bout, Woodley said he felt he won the fight and demanded a rematch. Paul said he’d agree to a second fight if Woodley makes good on a tattoo bet. “The Chosen One” responded by saying, “deal.”