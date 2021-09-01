Charles Oliveira Reportedly Set To Defend Lightweight Title Against Dustin Poirier At UFC 269

Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title for the first time against Dustin Poirier.

According to MMAFighting, Oliveira and Poirier have verbally agreed to fight one another on December 11 at UFC 269. Contracts have not been issued or signed for the bout. The fight will likely serve as the main event of the year-end pay-per-view card. The event will also likely take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charles Oliveira (31-8) won the vacant lightweight title back in May in the main event of UFC 262. There, he scored a TKO win over Michael Chandler in the second round. He was dropped in the first round, but overcame the adversity and got the finish quickly in the second.

The Brazilian is currently on a nine-fight winning streak and surprised many by becoming a UFC champion. During the winning streak, he holds notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Jim Miller, and Clay Guida among others.

Charles Oliveira, Credit: Getty Images

Dustin Poirier (28-6) would’ve fought Oliveira back in May for the vacant title. However, he passed it up for the trilogy bout against Conor McGregor. “The Diamond” scored a doctor stoppage win over McGregor at UFC 264. Prior to that, he knocked McGregor out at UFC 257 for the biggest win of his career.

Poirier is the former interim lightweight champion, yet he came up short in his first bid to be the undisputed champion as he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. In his career, he holds notable wins over Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, and Jim Miller among others.

UFC 269 is also set to see Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Peña. Brandon Moreno has also been rumored to defend his flyweight belt against Alexandre Pantoja. Cody Garbrandt will also make the drop down to 125lbs to face Kai Kara-France on the card.

Who do you think will win, Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier?