Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 266

The final UFC 266 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 25, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight title bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy in a women’s flyweight title bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler, Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo.

According to oddsmakers, Volkanoski is a -175 favorite over Ortega, who is a +155 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Murphy being a +1035 underdog against Shevchenko, who is a -1570 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski (-175) vs. Brain Ortega (+155)

Valentina Shevchenko (-1570) vs. Lauren Murphy (+1035)

Nick Diaz (-110) vs. Robbie Lawler (-110)

Curtis Blaydes (-300) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+250)

Jessica Andrade (-260) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+220)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Merab Dvalishvili (-240) vs. Marlon Moraes (+200)

Dan Hooker (-140) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (+120)

Chris Daukaus (-200) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (+170)

Taila Santos (-400) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+325)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Uros Medic (-125) vs. Jalin Turner (+105)

Karl Roberson (-110) vs. Nick Maximov (-110)

Matthew Semelsberger (-485) vs. Martin Sano Jr. (+385)

Omar Morales (-152) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+132)