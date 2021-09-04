Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 36

The final UFC Vegas 36 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till will headline while Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich will be the co-main event.

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell, Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree, and Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini rounds out the main card.

According to oddsmakers, Till is a -175 favorite over, who is a +155 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Serghei Spivac being a +210 underdog against Aspinall, who is a -250 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Darren Till (-175) vs. Derek Brunson (+155)

Tom Aspinall (-250) vs. Serghei Spivac (+210)

Alex Morono (-140) vs. David Zawada (+120)

Modestas Bukauskas (-155) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (+135)

Paddy Pimblett (-140) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+120)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Ji Yeon Kim (-115) vs. Molly McCann (-105)

Jack Shore (-470) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (+375)

Charles Jourdain (-175) vs. Julian Erosa (+155)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-155) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+135)

Jonathan Martinez (-165) vs. Marcelo Rojo (+145)