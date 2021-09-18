Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 37

The final UFC Vegas 37 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 18, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann in a bout will headline the show. In the co-main event Devin Clark vs. Ion Cutelaba, in a bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Mandy Bohm vs. Ariane Lipski, Christos Giagos vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Tony Gravely vs. Nate Maness, and Antonio Arroyo vs. Joaquin Buckley.

According to oddsmakers, Smith is a -167 favorite over Spann, who is a +147 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Clark being a +125 underdog against Cutelaba, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET)

Anthony Smith (-167) vs. Ryan Spann (+147)

Ion Cutelaba (-145) vs. Devin Clark (+125)

Ariane Lipski (-120) vs. Mandy Bohm (EVEN)

Arman Tsarukyan (-750) vs. Christos Giagos (+525)

Joaquin Buckley (-200) vs. Antonio Arroyo (+170)

Tony Gravely (-210) vs. Nate Maness (+175)

Prelims Card On ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET)

Nikolas Motta (-310) vs. Cameon VanCamp (+255)

Tafon Nchukwi (-125) vs. Mike Rodriguez (+105)

Raquel Pennington (-130) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+110)

Dakota Bush (-130) vs. Rongzhu (+110)

Montel Jackson (-600) vs. JP Buys (+450)

Erin Blanchfield (-310) vs. Sarah Alpar (+250)

Impa Kasanganay (-117) vs. Carlston Harris (-103)

Alatengheili (-127) vs. Gustavo Lopez (+107)

Emily Whitmire (-120) vs. Hannah Goldy (+100)