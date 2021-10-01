Claressa Shields: I Can Beat Up Jake Paul Right Now

Claressa Shields fights in the Professional Fighting League (PFL) on Oct. 27, even though she is busy preparing, the ex-boxer is still confident she can put a beating on Jake Paul.

Making the move from boxing to MMA, Claressa Shields has made the most of her short transition into her new sport. After signing with the PFL, the former WBF and WBC champion represented her craft in MMA when she took on Brittney Elkin in June.

The fight was frantic, and the wrestling of Shields was put to the test. While the former boxing champ found herself in trouble, she gathered her composure and earned the victory by TKO. As her first MMA fight, the round-three victory was especially impressive because the former boxer finished the fight with ground and pound on the canvas.

After the smoke cleared from the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Showtime boxing match, Shields found the contest disrespectful. At the PFL’s Official Press Conference on Wednesday, (Sept. 29, 2021), Shields elaborated on why she won’t fight Paul and also added that she would never fight on his undercard, either.

“Don’t disrespect me. I would never fight on an undercard of Jake Paul. I’m a three-time division world champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing. I would never fight on an undercard of Jake Paul. And I don’t know what Amanda Serrano’s purse was, I think it was like $75,000, $100,000, I would never fight another boxing match for that much money because I’m worth so much more. I’m a $1 million fighter. And before I get on the undercard of a guy that’s having a circus show—no disrespect to Tyron Woodley; no disrespect to Jake Paul, but I’m a real boxer. Shields said.

“Like, I can beat up Jake Paul at the weight class I’m at right now. So no, I would never fight on an undercard of somebody that does not possess the skills or the accomplishments that I have.”

With the accolades of Shields, the former boxing champ is adamant that she will never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul. The 26-year-old emphasized her status as an Olympian and her disinterest in the ‘circus show.’ Recently, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has been attempting to entice Paul into another mega boxing match. Over the weekend, the former 170-pound champ finally got the ‘I Love Jake Paul’ tattoo, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you can find that right here.

Do you think Claressa Shields can beat Jake Paul in a boxing match?