[ARCHIVES] Covington Tries To Rip Jon Jones, Anthony Smith Fires Back

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 14, 2019, 12:03 PM]

Colby Covington‘s dig at Jon Jones was intercepted by Anthony Smith.

On March 2, Jones will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold against Anthony Smith. The championship bout will headline UFC 235 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event will see welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defend his title against Kamaru Usman.

Covington Targets Jones, Runs Into Anthony Smith

The UFC posted a tweet promoting the event. Covington responded to it by taking aim at Jones:

“Hey [Jon Jones]. Nobody’s looking. Go snort a few picograms.”

Smith wasn’t impressed with the trash talk and addressed Covington:

“It’s played out, Colby. It’s not funny anymore. Stop throwing shade at my fight. Also, I heard you have a issue with me getting a title fight… next time I see you, we should talk about that. Or you gonna tuck your tail and hide in the corner of the gym like you did in Chicago?”

Covington and Jones were once roommates in college. Since “Chaos” has beefed up his trash talk, he’s taken aim at numerous fighters even if they aren’t in his weight class. Jones is no exception. Currently, Covington is at odds with UFC officials over losing his championship opportunity.

Do you think Colby Covington is desperate, or is he doing the right thing to keep his name out there?

