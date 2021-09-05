[ARCHIVES] Colby Covington Rips Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Deal

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 5, 2018, 3:51 PM]

Colby Covington is not a fan of Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick is a former NFL quarterback who made headlines across the country several years ago. He began kneeling during The National Anthem before NFL games as a silent protest against what he suggests is an ongoing oppression against people of color.

The country of the United States has been divided on the matter, with some suggesting it’s disrespectful to the country’s flag and military veterans. Recently, Kaepernick secured a big Nike sponsorship in which the slogan suggested he sacrificed “everything.”

Kaepernick has been unable to land a job in the NFL since his protest. Some suggest, however, that after making millions playing the sport he hasn’t necessarily sacrificed “everything.”

Add Covington to that list. He took to Twitter to rant about Kaepernick’s new Nike deal. Here’s what he had to say:

“I grew up in Oregon and was around @ Nike my whole life. It’s funny watching a company that uses child slave labor overseas to make their products all of a sudden become humanitarians. # PatTillman is an NFL/American Hero. @ Kaepernick7 is just a spineless sack of shit. # NikeBoycott”

Discussion: What do you make of Covington’s comments about Kaepernick? Let us know in the comments section below!